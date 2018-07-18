Watch: Jim Kelly Says 'I Will Keep Fighting Til the End' in Emotional ESPY Speech

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bills great Jim Kelly was honored with the Jimmy V Award at the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 18, 2018

Bills great Jim Kelly was honored with the Jimmy V Award at the ESPYs on Wednesday night and told the audience "to make a difference today for someone who is fighting for their tomorrow."

The Hall of Fame quarterback is fighting oral cancer. He is 58 years old and has undergone several surgeries to fight the cancer, including a most recent surgery in June. 

The Jimmy V Award, which is in honor of Jim Valvano is given to "a deserving member of the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination."

Valvano was famous for saying, "don’t give up. Don’t ever give up" in a speech a few months before he died from cancer. 

John Elway and Dan Marino presented the award to Kelly.

Kelly was first diagnosed in 2013 with cancer in his upper jaw and declared cancer-free after a surgery to remove the cancer and reconstruct the jaw. Additional evidence of cancer was discovered a year later, necessitating another surgery and a round of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Kelly had no signs of cancer until this March, when doctors discovered the disease had returned. 

Kelly won four AFC championships with Buffalo.

