No. 1 Draft Pick Baker Mayfield Agrees to Reported Four-Year, $32.68M Deal With Browns

The Browns and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed to a four-year contract.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 24, 2018

The Browns and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. 

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth a fully guaranteed $32.68 million, including a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The quarterback shared a photo of him signing the deal.  

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick for Cleveland in April's NFL draft. The Browns will try to bounce back from a 0–16 campaign in 2017.

The new Cleveland quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in 2017. He went 262–for–369 and 4,340 yards with 41 touchdowns and five interceptions in his last year at Oklahoma. 

The Browns open the regular season Sept. 9 against the Steelers.

