Report: Julio Jones, Falcons Working on Contract Dispute

Receiver Julio Jones and the Falcons are working to resolve an ongoing contract dispute that has led Jones to consider pulling a no-show at the team's training camp.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 25, 2018

Wide receiver Julio Jones and the Falcons are working to resolve an ongoing contract dispute that has led Jones to consider pulling a no-show at the team's training camp without adjustments

Jones to not plan to show up to the team's training camp without adjustments, reports ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

The Falcons' first practice is Friday. If the two sides come to an agreement, Jones might not miss the start of camp. He could be fined up to $40,000 for each day he misses, according to ESPN.

Jones is entering the third season of a five-year, $71 million contract extension he signed in 2015. He is scheduled to make $10.5 million in base salary this season. According to ESPN, both sides are working to increase his ability to earn more than the 2018 base salary. Atlanta had told Jones they wouldn't negotiate with a player who has three years left on a contract. 

The five-time Pro Bowler had 88 catches for 1,444 yards and three touchdowns last season for Atlanta.

