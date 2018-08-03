Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was sent to Pittsburgh for injury evaluation.
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was sent to Pittsburgh for injury evaluation, coach Mike Tomlin said after practice Thursday.
Tomlin didn't specify what was injured, but said it's "just a day-to-day, minor injury. Nothing to speak of."
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown is expected to be fine in a few days. ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith reported Brown has a strained quad muscle.
#LIVE: Coach Tomlin addresses the media following practice at #SteelersCamp. https://t.co/oRib9PUAyG— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 2, 2018
Brown finished the 2017 season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his fifth consecutive season recording 100-plus catches. Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times and has been named First-Team All-Pro four times.
The 30-year-old is entering the second year of a $68 million contract.