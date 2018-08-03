Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was sent to Pittsburgh for injury evaluation, coach Mike Tomlin said after practice Thursday.

Tomlin didn't specify what was injured, but said it's "just a day-to-day, minor injury. Nothing to speak of."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown is expected to be fine in a few days. ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith reported Brown has a strained quad muscle.

Brown finished the 2017 season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns. It was his fifth consecutive season recording 100-plus catches. Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times and has been named First-Team All-Pro four times.

The 30-year-old is entering the second year of a $68 million contract.