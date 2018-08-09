Dez Bryant to Browns General Manager: 'I'm Coming to the Land to See You'

By Charlotte Carroll
August 09, 2018

Dorsey told reporters Thursday that Bryant failed to return phone calls on the matter of working out for the team next week, reports Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

So Bryant tweeted Thursday that he plans to start making visits next week, and he'll visit Cleveland. He did not announce other teams he'd be visiting. 

In a pair of tweets sent earlier Thursday, Bryant said he talked with Dorsey. 

The 29-year-old Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April. The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded 17 total touchdowns in the past three seasons. 

