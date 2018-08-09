After Browns general manager John Dorsey called out Dez Bryant, the free-agent wide receiver tweeted he'll be visiting Cleveland next week.

Dorsey told reporters Thursday that Bryant failed to return phone calls on the matter of working out for the team next week, reports Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

So Bryant tweeted Thursday that he plans to start making visits next week, and he'll visit Cleveland. He did not announce other teams he'd be visiting.

Starting my visits next week...I’m coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

In a pair of tweets sent earlier Thursday, Bryant said he talked with Dorsey.

The 29-year-old Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April. The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded 17 total touchdowns in the past three seasons.