Rookie QB Sam Darnold Throws 14-Yard Touchdown Pass in Jets Preseason Debut

The Sam Darnold era has gotten off to a smooth start in New York. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 10, 2018

If NFL Preseason action is any indication, the Jets could be set at quarterback for the first time in a while.

On Friday night, No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold looked sharp in his first appearance as a pro, going 9-11 for 74 yards and one touchdown in the first half against the Falcons. In his second offensive drive, Darnold tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Charles Johnson to complete a 64-yard drive. Behind Darnold and offseason acquisition Teddy Bridgewater, the Jets led Atlanta 17-0 at the half.

Darnold started 27 games for USC over two seasons before coming to the NFL. He threw for 26 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, adding 31 the year prior. 

