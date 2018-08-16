Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left Thursday night's game against the Patriots with a shoulder strain, the team announced.

Foles took a hit to his throwing arm after a strip sack from Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn during the second quarter. The Super Bowl MVP was visibly in pain, clutching his arm near the elbow and shoulder.

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley picked up the loose ball from the sack and returned it for a touchdown.

The Eagles listed Foles' return as questionable. With Carson Wentz still recovering from a torn ACL, the Eagles can't afford to have any other quarterbacks out longterm.

Foles appeared rusty during the start of Thursday's game. He completed just 3 of 9 passes for 44 yards.