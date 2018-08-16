Nick Foles Suffers Shoulder Strain, Listed as Questionable to Return vs. Patriots

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Foles left Thursday night's game after taking a hit to his throwing arm.

By Jenna West
August 16, 2018

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left Thursday night's game against the Patriots with a shoulder strain, the team announced.

Foles took a hit to his throwing arm after a strip sack from Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn during the second quarter. The Super Bowl MVP was visibly in pain, clutching his arm near the elbow and shoulder.

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley picked up the loose ball from the sack and returned it for a touchdown.

The Eagles listed Foles' return as questionable. With Carson Wentz still recovering from a torn ACL, the Eagles can't afford to have any other quarterbacks out longterm.

Foles appeared rusty during the start of Thursday's game. He completed just 3 of 9 passes for 44 yards.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)