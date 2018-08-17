Report: Bills Quarterback A.J. McCarron Suffers Hairline Fracture of Collarbone

The Bills' quarterback competition could be decided by injury.

By Michael Shapiro
August 17, 2018

Bills quarterback A.J. McCarron exited Friday's preseason contest with the Browns in the first quarter, suffering a hairline fracture of the collarbone per Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. 

The former Bengals quarterback has spent the preseason leading Buffalo's depth chart, battling rookie Josh Allen and second-year passer Nathan Petterman for the top spot.

McCarron has thrown six career touchdowns, all coming in 2015. Prior to being drafted by the Bengals in 2014, McCarron was a three-year starter at Alabama, tossing 77 touchdowns.

Prior to leaving the game, McCarron went 3-6 for 12 yards. The team has not provided an update on the injury. 

 

