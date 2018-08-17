Bills quarterback A.J. McCarron exited Friday's preseason contest with the Browns in the first quarter, suffering a hairline fracture of the collarbone per Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News.

The former Bengals quarterback has spent the preseason leading Buffalo's depth chart, battling rookie Josh Allen and second-year passer Nathan Petterman for the top spot.

McCarron has thrown six career touchdowns, all coming in 2015. Prior to being drafted by the Bengals in 2014, McCarron was a three-year starter at Alabama, tossing 77 touchdowns.

Prior to leaving the game, McCarron went 3-6 for 12 yards. The team has not provided an update on the injury.