Report: NFL Updating Video Tutorial on New Helmet Contact Rule

According to ESPN.com, there have been conversations every day about how the new helmet rule is being applied.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 20, 2018

Before the start of the regular season, the NFL will send coaches, players and officials an updated teaching video that demonstrates how the new helmet rule should be applied, Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com reports.

According to Mortensen, there have been daily conversations about how the rule has been called during the preseason, and there will be a conference call Wednesday in which the new rule is expected to be a major talking point.

The league expanded its rules on helmet contact in the offseason to make it illegal to initiate contact with the helmet. From the onset of its application in the preseason, players complained about how the rule was being called and what it means for the future of the game.

Last week, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron tweeted a video montage of legal and illegal hits under the new rule, but Week 2 of the preseason created even more confusion thanks to some penalties that many were not expecting to be called.

Riveron and other league executives will be responsible for making the new video, which will include clips of correct and incorrect applications of the new rule by game officials, according to Mortensen. Mortensen adds that the league is looking at a "probable three-year" adjustment to the new rule and its application, which is about the same amount of time it took for guys to adapt to the rules about hitting defenseless players.

The last day of the NFL preseason is Thursday, Aug. 30, and the regular season gets started Thursday, Sept. 6 with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles hosting the Falcons.

