A new contract for Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might come before the start of the regular season, according to ESPN.

The Giants and Beckham have "made progress" on an "expected record-breaking contract," reports ESPN.

Beckham, 25, previously asked for a new contract after 10 of the 12 receivers from the first round of the 2014 draft received new deals in recent years. The Giants wide receiver will earn $8.5 million in 2018.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is the league's highest-paid wideout in terms of total compensation after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract extension in March with $55 million in guarantees.

Beckham played in only four games last season after breaking his ankle in October. He has not played in either of the Giants' two preseason games but has worked out with the team in live drills. Beckham also participated in the team's joint practice with the Lions last week.

The wide reciever "has forged a strong relationship" with new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, reports ESPN.

When asked about the possibilty of a new contract last week, Beckham remained positive that the deal would happen when the time is right.

"I definitely think it's going to work itself out," Beckham said last week, per ESPN. "When is it going to happen? You don't know. That is the business side that is new to me in a sense. This is the first time I've ever had to deal with this or go through any of this.

"I believe it will work itself out. It's a matter of time. Just like everything in life, it's timing."

As a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Beckham has 313 catches and 38 touchdowns in his four years in the league.