The Browns announced Saturday they activated wide receiver Josh Gordon, and he'll be involved in walkthroughs until further notice.

"Josh Gordon is going to go into the second phase of the process that we have him on," head coach Hue Jackson said Friday. “He is definitely getting into the next process for us."

Gordon announced last week he was returning to the team after taking a leave of absence on July 23.

The 27 year-old returned to the field last season following a three-year absence from the NFL in which he served multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Last season, Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards in five games. This year, he'll join receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway.

The Browns open their season Sept. 9 against the Steelers.