Browns Activate Wide Receiver Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon returned to the team last week after taking a leave of absence before the start of training camp.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2018

The Browns announced Saturday they activated wide receiver Josh Gordon, and he'll be involved in walkthroughs until further notice. 

"Josh Gordon is going to go into the second phase of the process that we have him on," head coach Hue Jackson said Friday. “He is definitely getting into the next process for us."

Gordon announced last week he was returning to the team after taking a leave of absence on July 23. 

The 27 year-old returned to the field last season following a three-year absence from the NFL in which he served multiple suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Last season, Gordon caught 18 passes for 335 yards in five games. This year, he'll join receivers Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway. 

The Browns open their season Sept. 9 against the Steelers. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)