Falcons-Eagles Season Opener Delayed Due to Inclement Weather

Kickoff was supposed to be at 8:20 p.m. ET but weather pushed the start time back. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 06, 2018

NFL fans will have to wait a little bit longer as the Eagles-Falcons game has been delayed due to inclement weather. 

Kickoff was supposed to be around 8:20 p.m. ET but weather pushed the start time back to 9:05 p.m. ET.

The Eagles sent out a tweet asking fans to move from stadium seats to the concourses to take cover. 

The Eagles won Super Bowl LII, defeating the Patriots 41–33. The Eagles will raise their championship banner before kickoff at 8:45 p.m. ET. But festivities were delayed along with the game's start.  

The Eagles beat the Falcons in last season's Divisional Round. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)