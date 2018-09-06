NFL fans will have to wait a little bit longer as the Eagles-Falcons game has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Kickoff was supposed to be around 8:20 p.m. ET but weather pushed the start time back to 9:05 p.m. ET.

The Eagles sent out a tweet asking fans to move from stadium seats to the concourses to take cover.

Fans at the game:

The National Weather Service is forecasting that our current weather pattern may contain some severe conditions, including lighting and gusty winds.



We ask that you do not remain in the open seating area. Take cover along the stadium concourses. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2018

The scene @LFFStadium as fans have been told to take cover. #NFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/p3gSb8RxV2 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 7, 2018

#NFLKickoff has been delayed due to weather. pic.twitter.com/syVBfgA2LY — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 6, 2018

The Eagles won Super Bowl LII, defeating the Patriots 41–33. The Eagles will raise their championship banner before kickoff at 8:45 p.m. ET. But festivities were delayed along with the game's start.

The Eagles beat the Falcons in last season's Divisional Round.