After suffering a knee injury, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came back into the game against the Bears in the first series of the second half. Rodgers was hurt after a sack in the second quarter and walked off the field with the team's medical staff, and was later carted off to the locker room before his return.

He jogged out of the tunnel and started warming up at the end of halftime.

Rodgers was sacked by Roy Robertson-Harris on a third-down situation in the second quarter. He appeared to fall on his left knee.

Rodgers originally walked off the field with some assistance, and looked to have trouble putting weight on his leg.

— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

After getting it checked out in the medical tent, Rodgers was taken to the locker room. DeShone Kizer briefly came in for the Packers at quarterback.

— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

The 34-year-old Rodgers was carted into the locker room last October during a Week 6 game against the Vikings after injuring his shoulder and underwent surgery. He came back in Week 15 but was placed back on injured reserve after the Packers missed the playoffs.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2013, missing seven games before returning in the final week of the season.