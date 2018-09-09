After coming back from a knee injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to an improbable 24–23 victory over the Bears on Sunday night.

It was only the fifth time in franchise history that Green Bay came back to win from a 20-point deficit after the Packers trailed 20-0 in the third quarter. Rodgers went 20–for–30 with 286 yards and three touchdowns.

All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack dominated the first half for the Bears in his debut for Chicago. He had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown before halftime. His pick-six gave Chicago a 17–0 lead at halftime.

Rodgers went down after a sack in the second quarter and walked off the field with the team's medical staff, and was later carted off to the locker room. He returned to the first series after the half to lead the Packers comeback.

In the fourth quarter, Rodgers led three touchdown drives. The first score came off a 39-yard touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison.

The second was a 12-yard scoring toss to Davante Adams to make it 20–17.

The play that gave the Packers a lead for the first time all game came on a third-and-10 situation. Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run to make it 24–23.

The Bears got one last chance to come back and score, with Mitch Trubisky leading a charge downfield. After a Clay Matthews penalty, the Bears got a first down but Chicago couldn't convert on its next fourth down.

The Bears next host the Seahawks for Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, while the Packers host the Vikings next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.