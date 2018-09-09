New Bears All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack didn't waste time showing off his expensive price tag in his debut against the Packers on Sunday.

Mack had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown before halftime.

On a third-and-goal situation, Mack broke past a wideout then the right tackle and stripped the ball from quarterback DeShone Kizer.

"My ball."



Khalil Mack to DeShone Kizer (probably).



📺:: NBCpic.twitter.com/b2RpDsovSw — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

He then had a pick-six to give the Bears a 17–0 lead at the half.

Kizer came in earlier for Aaron Rodgers when Rodgers was carted off the field after getting sacked.

With Mack's performance, Twitter had a field day.

Khalil Mack is PO-zessed! And GB is in trouble. This coming from a guy whose 2 favorite teams lost to Kentucky and TIED the Browns this weekend, so what do I know?!?! — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) September 10, 2018

khalil mack is your ex posting thirst traps on instagram — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 10, 2018

Raider Nation watching Khalil Mack pic.twitter.com/ROZSy5NiPk — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 10, 2018

@52Mack_ 👀 I see you hit em with the “Silencer”. Give me that ball 🏈 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018

(Whipsers)

*Hey*

(Whispers even quieter)

*You guys*

(Quieter still)

*The Bears also got a second round pick in the Khalil Mack trade for some reason.* — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 10, 2018

You know what’s a bad idea? Trading Khalil Mack. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 10, 2018

Live look at Khalil Mack inside the Bears locker room following his interception to the house and sack-fumble recovery in the FIRST HALF of play against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/AQ7nFp7nfc — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) September 10, 2018

Raiders fans watching Khalil Mack absolutely dominate pic.twitter.com/BwQTsZZHvC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2018

The Raiders and Bears reached an agreement to send Mack to Chicago, with Mack then signing a record six-year, $141 million extension. Mack's deal includes $90 million guaranteed and a $60 million signing bonus and his contract makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Raiders with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He finished last year with 10.5 sacks.