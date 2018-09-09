Watch: Khalil Mack Gets Strip Sack, Pick-Six in First Half of Bears Debut

Khalil Mack had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown before halftime.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2018

New Bears All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack didn't waste time showing off his expensive price tag in his debut against the Packers on Sunday.

Mack had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown before halftime. 

On a third-and-goal situation, Mack broke past a wideout then the right tackle and stripped the ball from quarterback DeShone Kizer. 

He then had a pick-six to give the Bears a 17–0 lead at the half.

Kizer came in earlier for Aaron Rodgers when Rodgers was carted off the field after getting sacked. 

With Mack's performance, Twitter had a field day. 

The Raiders and Bears reached an agreement to send Mack to Chicago, with Mack then signing a record six-year, $141 million extension. Mack's deal includes $90 million guaranteed and a $60 million signing bonus and his contract makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Raiders with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He finished last year with 10.5 sacks. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)