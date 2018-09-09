Khalil Mack had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown before halftime.
New Bears All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack didn't waste time showing off his expensive price tag in his debut against the Packers on Sunday.
Mack had a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown before halftime.
On a third-and-goal situation, Mack broke past a wideout then the right tackle and stripped the ball from quarterback DeShone Kizer.
Khalil Mack to DeShone Kizer (probably).
He then had a pick-six to give the Bears a 17–0 lead at the half.
Madness.
Kizer came in earlier for Aaron Rodgers when Rodgers was carted off the field after getting sacked.
With Mack's performance, Twitter had a field day.
Khalil Mack is PO-zessed! And GB is in trouble. This coming from a guy whose 2 favorite teams lost to Kentucky and TIED the Browns this weekend, so what do I know?!?!— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) September 10, 2018
khalil mack is your ex posting thirst traps on instagram— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 10, 2018
Raider Nation watching Khalil Mack pic.twitter.com/ROZSy5NiPk— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 10, 2018
@52Mack_ 👀 I see you hit em with the “Silencer”. Give me that ball 🏈— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018
(Whipsers)— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 10, 2018
*Hey*
(Whispers even quieter)
*You guys*
(Quieter still)
*The Bears also got a second round pick in the Khalil Mack trade for some reason.*
You know what’s a bad idea? Trading Khalil Mack.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 10, 2018
Live look at Khalil Mack inside the Bears locker room following his interception to the house and sack-fumble recovery in the FIRST HALF of play against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/AQ7nFp7nfc— Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) September 10, 2018
Raiders fans watching Khalil Mack absolutely dominate pic.twitter.com/BwQTsZZHvC— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2018
The Raiders and Bears reached an agreement to send Mack to Chicago, with Mack then signing a record six-year, $141 million extension. Mack's deal includes $90 million guaranteed and a $60 million signing bonus and his contract makes him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.
The 27-year-old was selected by the Raiders with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He finished last year with 10.5 sacks.