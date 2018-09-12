New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3)

Sun. 9/16, 8:20 p.m. EST

Three things you need to know before betting on Giants-Cowboys:

1. The Cowboys did little on offense in their trip to Carolina in Week 1, as they were shut out for three quarters in a 16-8 loss. Quarterback Dak Prescott had a costly turnover late in the game when he fumbled upon being sacked for the sixth time.

Although the Giants were held to 15 points in a five-point loss to the Jaguars, consider that Jacksonville was the second-ranked total defense (286 YPG allowed) and scoring defense (16.8 PPG) in the NFL last season. While the Dallas offense severely lacked playmaking ability—the Cowboys failed to gain more than 20 yards on any of their 57 plays from scrimmage—New York received more than 100 yards from scrimmage from both running back Saquon Barkley and wideout Odell Beckham. The pair combined to gain only 15 fewer yards than the entire Dallas offense was able to muster against the Panthers.

2. Before last year's Cowboys sweep over an injury-depleted New York roster, the Giants had covered in five straight meetings, including straight-up wins in three consecutive matchups. The Giants have committed a total of just two turnovers over their past three visits to Dallas, where the Cowboys have gone just 3-8 against the spread over their past 11 home games against divisional opponents. As a home favorite under current head coach Jason Garrett, the Cowboys have gone just 14-30 ATS, which includes an ATS mark of 3-11 when they’ve been favored by three points or fewer.

3. Shootouts had been common for a period of time not too long ago in this head-to-head series, but there’s reason to believe such high-scoring affairs are a thing of the past when it comes to the Giants facing the Cowboys. There was a seven-game stretch starting in 2012 during which all seven New York–Dallas matchups went over the total, with both teams scoring 20 or more points in each of the seven games. Since the start of the 2016 season, however, the under has prevailed in each of the four meetings between these teams, with the Cowboys’ 30-10 win last December being the only game during the four-game stretch in which one of the teams surpassed 20 points. While the teams’ offenses combined for a mere 23 points in Week 1, their defenses each held their opponents to 20 points or fewer. Four of New York's past five road games have gone under the total, and the under has cashed in four of the Cowboys’ past five home games.

Side: New York Giants +3

Confidence Level: High (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

Total: UNDER 43.5

Confidence Level: Very High