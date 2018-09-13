Report: Mychal Kendricks to Sign One-Year Deal With Seahawks

Mychal Kendricks will reportedly play Monday night when the Seahawks take on the Bears.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 13, 2018

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last week, is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Kendricks will play Monday night when the Seahawks take on the Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Kendricks visited with Seattle on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Kendricks faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

Kendricks and Goldman Sachs analyst turned Black-ish TV writer Damilare Sonoiki were indicted Aug. 29 on insider trading charges pertaining to investments made four years ago. Kendricks reportedly made a profit of about $1.2 million by paying Sonoiki in cash as well as with Eagles tickets.

Kendricks was released in May by the Eagles, but signed with Browns during the offseason. The Browns released him after he was indicted. Last season, Kendricks recorded 77 combined tackles and two sacks.

