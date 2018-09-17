The Browns are expected to be able to trade All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon before 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

When Cleveland first announced it was intending on releasing Gordon Monday, it was reported that he suffered a hamstring injury during a promotional shoot that was going to keep him out of Sunday's game against the Saints. Gordon had been dealing with hamstring issues during the preseason and leading up to the Browns' season-opening tie to the Steelers, in which he caught the game-tying touchdown.

After teams began reaching out to Cleveland about Gordon, it was reported that the Browns wanted to trade him out of the AFC.

ESPN.com's Josina Anderson reports that some teams are adamant that they do not want it to be known they are calling to ask about Gordon.

As more information continues to come out on Monday, stay up to date on all the latest rumors and news surrounding Gordon's potential trade below.

• At least eight to 10 teams have reached out to the Browns about Gordon. (Josina Anderson, ESPN.com)

• The Browns could potentially get a fourth- or fifth-round pick for Gordon, or some other form of "substantial compensation." (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Gordon is getting his hamstring checked out Monday morning to figure out how long he could potentially be out with the injury. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Cowboys have no plans to pursue Gordon. (Clarence Hill Jr., Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

• Gordon would prefer to be traded to the Cowboys or 49ers. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)