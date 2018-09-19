The Cleveland Browns (0-1-1) have earned just one victory in their previous 35 games going into their Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets (1-1) to kick off Week 3.

But the Browns will be betting favorites for just the second time during that stretch, losing 31-28 to the Indianapolis Colts as one-point road chalk nearly a year ago. This time around, Cleveland is sitting as a three-point home favorite versus New York.

Of course, NFL bettors can also make some money on the Browns and/or Jets with the numerous props available to wager on at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the TNF matchup. Cleveland has done just about everything right but win in each of its first two games, but New York should be an easier opponent than the Pittsburgh Steelers or New Orleans Saints, at least on paper with a rookie quarterback under center.

While Sam Darnold has looked pretty good so far for the Jets, the Browns have also played well defensively against both the Steelers and the Saints. Taking Darnold to finish under 237.5 passing yards at +190 (bet $100 to win $190) might be the best bet on the board along with under 3.5 passing touchdowns overall at +133.

Cleveland quarterback Tyrod Taylor has just two passing touchdowns this year, and the defenses for each team will likely be the difference in deciding the outcome of what should be a low-scoring affair. If you think the game will see between 21 and 30 points scored between the teams, you can get some value at +475. Last week, the Browns lost 21-18 to the New Orleans Saints, and odds of between 31 and 40 points here is +287.

Surprisingly, New York's first road game was high-scoring in Week 1 and resulted in a 48-17 rout of the Detroit Lions. If you think the Jets might continue to play better away from home and score a lot of points, you can get +1300 that there will be between 61 and 70.

That seems unlikely though considering 11 of Cleveland's last 14 home games have gone under the total – averaging 37 points – according to the OddsShark NFL Database.