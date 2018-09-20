The Browns got in on the Philly Special in their game against the Jets on Thursday night.

In the third quarter, rookie quarterback and the 2018 NFL draft's No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield led the Browns downfield. Carlos Hyde scored a one-yard touchdown

Then instead of kicking it, the Browns went for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

So the team ran the "Cleveland Special" with Jarvis Landry throwing the ball to Mayfield in the end zone.

IT'S THE BAKER SPECIAL NOW 😯 pic.twitter.com/WFTGR9cPzg — The Checkdown Presented by Baker Mayfield (@thecheckdown) September 21, 2018

Even Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery respected the move.

