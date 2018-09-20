Baker Mayfield Sets Twitter Ablaze by Leading Browns to First Victory in 635 Days

THE BROWNS DID WHAT?!?!?!?!?!?

By Khadrice Rollins
September 20, 2018

There was one point during Thursday's game between the Browns and Jets when this possum that showed up at the stadium was the best thing that happened.

Then, a couple hours later, the Cleveland Browns were 1-1-1 after picking up their first win in 635 days and barely anybody could truly believe it.

Thanks to Baker Mayfield coming in for a concussed Tyrod Taylor and Carlos Hyde rushing for 98 yards and two scores after showing up late because he was at the hospital waiting for the birth of his child, Cleveland overcame a 14-0 deficit to win 21-17.

Here are some of the best reactions to the victory, including a shirtless J.R. Smith.

Yeah, and the Bud Light "Victory Fridges" finally got to open to give people free beer.

If you are an employer in Cleveland, don't expect people to be on time for work Friday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)