There was one point during Thursday's game between the Browns and Jets when this possum that showed up at the stadium was the best thing that happened.

Then, a couple hours later, the Cleveland Browns were 1-1-1 after picking up their first win in 635 days and barely anybody could truly believe it.

Thanks to Baker Mayfield coming in for a concussed Tyrod Taylor and Carlos Hyde rushing for 98 yards and two scores after showing up late because he was at the hospital waiting for the birth of his child, Cleveland overcame a 14-0 deficit to win 21-17.

Here are some of the best reactions to the victory, including a shirtless J.R. Smith.

SHIRTLESS JR BACK pic.twitter.com/7w4CprXkbP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018

It has been awhile... pic.twitter.com/BWdyI2nyIT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018

Hey bud-

Bet they forgive you for planting the flag now-

Congrats @bakermayfield #OUDNA — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) September 21, 2018

Browns fans trying to get to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NMPwhx6w6x — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 21, 2018

Browns fans trying to open a beer fridge for free beer is the purest thing pic.twitter.com/2LatyLUQj1 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 21, 2018

🗣 OPEN THOSE FRIDGES @BUDLIGHT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO — Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018

Yeah, and the Bud Light "Victory Fridges" finally got to open to give people free beer.

If you are an employer in Cleveland, don't expect people to be on time for work Friday.