THE BROWNS DID WHAT?!?!?!?!?!?
There was one point during Thursday's game between the Browns and Jets when this possum that showed up at the stadium was the best thing that happened.
Then, a couple hours later, the Cleveland Browns were 1-1-1 after picking up their first win in 635 days and barely anybody could truly believe it.
Thanks to Baker Mayfield coming in for a concussed Tyrod Taylor and Carlos Hyde rushing for 98 yards and two scores after showing up late because he was at the hospital waiting for the birth of his child, Cleveland overcame a 14-0 deficit to win 21-17.
Here are some of the best reactions to the victory, including a shirtless J.R. Smith.
SHIRTLESS JR BACK pic.twitter.com/7w4CprXkbP— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018
It has been awhile... pic.twitter.com/BWdyI2nyIT— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018
September 21, 2018
If @bakermayfield get this win for the @Browns though‼️ What you think @KingJames ?? 😂😂#KeyToTheCity #KingMayfield #OverReactionThursday pic.twitter.com/B9bE9nlppY— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 21, 2018
6️⃣. pic.twitter.com/frqnJ9UzEf— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018
Hey bud-— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) September 21, 2018
Bet they forgive you for planting the flag now-
Congrats @bakermayfield #OUDNA
September 21, 2018
Browns fans trying to get to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NMPwhx6w6x— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 21, 2018
It finally happened. pic.twitter.com/apgPG0bM5O— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018
Browns fans trying to open a beer fridge for free beer is the purest thing pic.twitter.com/2LatyLUQj1— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 21, 2018
BLESS’M @God_Son80 pic.twitter.com/uJ32HcPxTf— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018
We WON!!! —-Wait....Oh God. The free beer thing...Ok Cleveland. Stay calm. GO BROWNS!!! @Browns @budlight #CLE— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 21, 2018
🧡🧡🧡 @MylesLGarrett pic.twitter.com/6ZImc5IHi8— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018
🗣 OPEN THOSE FRIDGES @BUDLIGHT— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018
Cleveland, the @Browns won. The fridges are open. Go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RvjJ0WvpyO— Bud Light (@budlight) September 21, 2018
Yeah, and the Bud Light "Victory Fridges" finally got to open to give people free beer.
If you are an employer in Cleveland, don't expect people to be on time for work Friday.