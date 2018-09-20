Thursday's game between the Browns and the Jets featured almost everything you could imagine.

The most important thing though was after 635 days and 19 NFL games without a victory, the Cleveland Browns finally won a game.

Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde had to show up late because he was at the hospital waiting for the birth of his baby. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion and was forced to leave the game, allowing Baker Mayfield to get his first action of his career. Mayfield caught a game-tying two-point conversion on the Browns' version of "Philly Special." This awesome possum showed up at the stadium.

Cleveland struggled with Taylor during the first half and was down 14-0 before Mayfield was forced to enter the game. On his first drive, the 2018 No. 1 pick marched down the field to get Cleveland its first points of the game on a field goal.

In the second half, the Browns made it 14-6 with a field goal after a Denzel Ward strip and recovery set them up with good field position. On their next drive, Hyde rushed in his first score of the game and Mayfield caught the two-point conversion from Jarvis Landry to make it 14-14.

New York responded with a nearly seven-minute drive that ended with a field goal and put it back on top 17-14.

The Cleveland went on a 15-play, 75-yard nearly seven-minute drive that gave it a 21-17 lead thanks to Hyde's second score of the night.

Joe Schobert then picked off Sam Darnold with less than two minutes remaining. And with less than a minute left Terrance Mitchell intercepted Darnold again to seal the win.

Mayfield ended the night with 201 yards and completed 17-of-23 passes.