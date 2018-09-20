The Browns last won a game on Dec. 24, 2016.
Thursday's game between the Browns and the Jets featured almost everything you could imagine.
The most important thing though was after 635 days and 19 NFL games without a victory, the Cleveland Browns finally won a game.
Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde had to show up late because he was at the hospital waiting for the birth of his baby. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion and was forced to leave the game, allowing Baker Mayfield to get his first action of his career. Mayfield caught a game-tying two-point conversion on the Browns' version of "Philly Special." This awesome possum showed up at the stadium.
Cleveland struggled with Taylor during the first half and was down 14-0 before Mayfield was forced to enter the game. On his first drive, the 2018 No. 1 pick marched down the field to get Cleveland its first points of the game on a field goal.
In the second half, the Browns made it 14-6 with a field goal after a Denzel Ward strip and recovery set them up with good field position. On their next drive, Hyde rushed in his first score of the game and Mayfield caught the two-point conversion from Jarvis Landry to make it 14-14.
New York responded with a nearly seven-minute drive that ended with a field goal and put it back on top 17-14.
The Cleveland went on a 15-play, 75-yard nearly seven-minute drive that gave it a 21-17 lead thanks to Hyde's second score of the night.
Joe Schobert then picked off Sam Darnold with less than two minutes remaining. And with less than a minute left Terrance Mitchell intercepted Darnold again to seal the win.
Mayfield ended the night with 201 yards and completed 17-of-23 passes.