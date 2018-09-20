This was clearly the best play of the Browns–Jets game on Thursday night.

A possum, as in the marsupial, wild animal, appeared in the stands at the game.

@Browns Don’t worry guys we got the possum... enjoy the game!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7Xe9oiOCup — KT Hager⚾️❤️ (@KaitlynT0068) September 20, 2018

But one Cleveland fan took the matters into his own hands.

Literally.

To catch the beast, a security man got a box and the fan motioned as if saying, 'Nah, I got this.'

This heroic fan handled the matter like a true champ. Or at least as if he belongs on Animal Planet.

Major props to the Browns, who may be playing a rookie on the field, but are definitely dealing with a possum pro in the stands.