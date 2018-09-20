Now this is quality Thursday night content.
This was clearly the best play of the Browns–Jets game on Thursday night.
A possum, as in the marsupial, wild animal, appeared in the stands at the game.
But one Cleveland fan took the matters into his own hands.
Literally.
Wins: 0
Possums caught: (at least) 1
To catch the beast, a security man got a box and the fan motioned as if saying, 'Nah, I got this.'
This heroic fan handled the matter like a true champ. Or at least as if he belongs on Animal Planet.
Major props to the Browns, who may be playing a rookie on the field, but are definitely dealing with a possum pro in the stands.