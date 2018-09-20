Awesome Possum Appears in Crowd at Browns-Jets Game

Screenshot via @SINow

Now this is quality Thursday night content.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 20, 2018

This was clearly the best play of the Browns–Jets game on Thursday night. 

A possum, as in the marsupial, wild animal, appeared in the stands at the game.

But one Cleveland fan took the matters into his own hands.

Literally. 

To catch the beast, a security man got a box and the fan motioned as if saying, 'Nah, I got this.'

This heroic fan handled the matter like a true champ. Or at least as if he belongs on Animal Planet.

Major props to the Browns, who may be playing a rookie on the field, but are definitely dealing with a possum pro in the stands. 

 

