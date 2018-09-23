Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who's been the subject of trade rumors between Seattle and Dallas, had two interceptions and seven tackles in the team's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.

Following the game, Thomas acknowledged it could be his last game for the Seahawks.

''I don't know if it was,'' Thomas said, ''but I had a damn good time and I'll go out like that if I have to.''

He also said he heard talk about the possibility of a deal between the Seahawks and Cowboys.

"Yeah, of course, I heard chatter, people were coming up to me and saying a trade might happen,” Thomas said. "Even pregame, a couple Cowboys coaches came up to me, I don’t know if they were playing psychological games, but they were like, 'You ready for the trade tomorrow?'"

Thomas said he wasn't sure if the coaches were joking or serious.

The 29-year-old's holdout from Seattle's offseason program and training camp didn't result in a contract extension or a trade. He sat two days of practice this past week without any injury designation. His contract expires after this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.