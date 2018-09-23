Running back Kerryon Johnson became the first Lions player to rush for 100 yards since Thanksgiving 2013 in his team's 26–10 win over the Patriots on Sunday night.

The 70-game drought was the longest since 1967 — the fourth-longest drought in NFL history. Reggie Bush was the last Detroit player to record 100 yards.

Johnson finished with 16 carries for 101 yards after passing the mark late in the fourth quarter.

Following the milestone, the 21-year-old rookie celebrated on the sideline.

The Lions (1–2) next face the Cowboys on Sunday.