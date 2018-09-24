Watch: Vance McDonald Shoves Off Buccaneers Defender, Sprints for Touchdown

Nobody would get in Vance McDonald's way as he strode toward the endzone.

By Michael Shapiro
September 24, 2018

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald gave Pittsburgh their first points of the night in epic fashion on Monday, unleashing an impressive stiff arm as he sprinted to the end zone for a 74-yard touchdown against the Buccaneers.

The six-year veteran caught Ben Roethlisberger's pass at Pittsburgh's 35-yard line, with Buccaneers' safety Chris Conte the lone defender in his path. McDonald didn't seem to mind, though, making quick work of Conte with a massive right-handed stiff arm to Conte's face. McDonald then went unimpeded to the end zone as Conte laid on the Tampa Bay grass.

Watch McDonald's destruction of Conte below.

McDonald's first touchdown of 2018 brought the Steelers within a point of Tampa Bay following a missed extra point by Chris Boswell. 

The Steelers led the Buccaneers 9-7 early in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. 

