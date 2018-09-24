Report: Vikings DE Everson Griffen Hospitalized, Undergoing Mental Health Evaluation

The Vikings expressed concern over the mental well-being of defensive end Everson Griffen, who was hospitalized on Monday.

By Kaelen Jones
September 24, 2018

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is currently being evaluated at a Minnesota hospital after concerns were raised over his mental health this past weekend, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero reports that there have been previous concerns surrounding Griffen's mental health.

Pelissero reported that a police spokesman told him that authorities were called to investigate an incident which took place at Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis. However, the other person involved retreated from the scene immediately and was not identified.

Pelissero reports that no arrest was made, and that two team sources "strongly deny" a report alleging Griffen was arrested.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman released a statement on Monday expressing concern for Griffen's well-being.

"We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard," Spielman said. "We are currently focused on Everson's well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family."

Griffen did not play in Sunday's loss against the Bills. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters after the game that Griffen had been dealing with a personal matter, even though he was listed out with a knee injury.

Griffen, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowler. He started each of Minnesota's first two games. He's recorded one sack this season.

