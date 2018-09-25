Early in the week, the fantasy football community is focused on the waiver wire. Of course, to pick up one player, you must drop another. This column covers the other side of that transaction. Get acquainted with our Week 4 Droppables.

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets

Anderson has disappeared from the Jets offense this season, getting 10 targets in three games. He has six grabs for 90 yards and a touchdown, which almost sounds worse than the target total but still tells the same story. Anderson just isn’t a meaningful part of this offense. The Jets are bringing Sam Darnold along slowly, and while that makes plenty of sense for his development, it doesn’t help fantasy owners who invested in Anderson. According to NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats, Darnold ranks 16th in the league in intended air yards per pass, which measures the depth of a quarterback’s average throw, at 8.2 yards. That number fell all the way to 5.8 yards in Week 3, and does not bode well for a receiver who does most of his damage deep down the field. Anderson is an aggressive drop, but, at this point, he can be cut in 12-team leagues with standard starting lineups and roster sizes.

Brandon Marshall, WR, Seahawks

There was a boomlet for Marshall after Week 1 when he had a decent game that included a touchdown, and Doug Baldwin suffered a knee injury that put him on the shelf. Since then, Marshall has six catches for 74 yards. He does have 12 targets and remains mildly intriguing, but he has done little with his opportunities and does not need a protected spot on your roster. Tyler Lockett is clearly the No. 1 receiver in Baldwin’s stead, and Jaron Brown, Will Dissly and Nick Vannett are all getting their opportunities, too. Marshall is a WR6 type who can be cut for essentially anything else, including another WR6 type.

Phillip Dorsett, WR, Patriots

Dorsett was a literal non-factor New England’s 26-10 loss to Detroit, getting zero targets on the night despite playing all but three snaps. With Josh Gordon likely to be active for his first game with the Patriots in Week 4, and Julian Edelman returning the following week, Dorsett is likely to see his workload slashed in the near future. Feel free to divest yourself of his services now.

Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans

Matthews’ sudden downturn continued apace in Week 3. He played just 50% of the snaps, fewer than Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor, catching one of two targets for three yards. In three games, Matthews has six targets, three receptions and 11 yards, making him one of the least productive receivers in the league. His ownership rate across the three major sites is still hovering around 30%, thanks entirely to what he did the last two years, but it’s hard to believe that Matthews is going to show up any time soon. Owners can cling to hope that the contract extension he signed just before the season began is a sign that the Titans want him more involved, but until he and the team prove that on the field, there’s really no reason to trust that. The uncertainty at the quarterback position created by injuries to both Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert only make it easier to get rid of Matthews.

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Lions

Blount may have received 16 carries in the Lions’ win over the Patriots in Week 3, but they were 16 of the lest effectual carries you’ll see for a player’s long-term future. While he trudged his way to 48 yards on his 16 totes, Kerryon Johnson used the same number of carries to run for 101 yards, becoming the first Lion to cross the century mark on the ground in nearly five years. Blount isn’t going to fade into total obscurity, but Johnson brings a unique element to the Lions offense, and the unit remains one of the pass-happiest in the league. Blount simply isn’t a fit from a standpoint that will make him relevant in fantasy leauges, without an injury to Johnson.

Notable Omissions

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Chris Carson looked the part of a bellcow in Week 3, running for 102 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Penny, meanwhile, got three carries, and was essentially affixed to the sideline after an early fumble. Still, it’s unlikely that the rookie is permanently in Pete Carroll’s doghouse. Let this situation play out another week or two. If it’s still the same then, you’ll be able to rest easy when you drop Penny.

Marlon Mack, RB, Colts

Mack was inactive in Week 3 because of foot and hamstring injuries, issues that first popped up in the summer and cost him the first game of the season. The silver lining for him from an individual standpoint is that neither Jordan Wilkins or Nyheim Hines did anything of note in Week 3, combining for 37 yards on 11 carries and 26 receiving yards on six receptions. It seems entirely likely that Mack would get another crack at leading the backfield by committee when he returns.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars

Yeldon totaled 90 yards on 13 touches in the Jaguars’ 9-6 loss to the Titans in Week 3. Corey Grant got six carries and two targets, which he turned into just 10 yards from scrimmage. The Jaguars tentatively expect Leonard Fournette to return from his hamstring injury in Week 4, but if he’s out again Yeldon would be on the flex radar. He’s worth holding onto for the time being.

Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers

Jones has shown up on the other side of this column in previous weeks, and for good reason. The rookie out of USC has been inactive for the first two weeks of the season, with Peyton Barber in total command of the Tampa Bay backfield. Barber hasn’t done much with all that opportunity, though, running for 91 yards on 35 carries and catching one pass. If you’re still holding on to Jones, it makes sense to see what happens in Week 3. One more lackluster week from Barber could get Jones a chance to show what he can do.

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

Parker made his season debut in Week 3, catching two of three targets for 40 yards. The Dolphins are 3-0 and succeeding with an everyman approach in the passing game, with Kenny Stills the first among equals. No receiver in the group, Stills included, can match Parker’s pure talent. It remains my believe that if Parker were going to break through we would have seen signs of it at some point in the first three seasons of his career, but given Miami’s success and the makeup of the team’s receiver corps, it’s worth keeping him around for a couple weeks to see if he can finally put it together this season.