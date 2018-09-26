Rishard Matthews has asked for his release from the Tennessee Titans, the veteran receiver told A to Z Sports. The wideout told the outlet Wednesday that he asked the Titans for a release due to a lack of targets and playing time. Both parties have reached an agreement and are waiting for the paperwork to be finalized, per Matthews.

The wideout hinted at his departure from the team in an Instagram post Wednesday night.

"When Daddy's home for good," Matthews wrote.

The news comes just weeks after the 28-year-old signed a contract extension with Tennessee.

Matthews led the Titans in receiving yards in his first two seasons but missed the majority of training camp this summer with an Achilles injury and minor knee surgery. He's been targeted just six times through the team's first three games, catching three passes for 11 yards.

"I’ve been the leading receiver for two years,” Matthews told A to Z Sports. “Then all of a sudden I’m barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets.”

Matthews did not practice with the team on Wednesday.

The Titans face the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.