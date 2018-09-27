NFL Week 4 Point Totals: Which High Totals Should You Bet the Under on?

Which NFC showdown is the best under bet in the Week 4 slate?

By OddsShark
September 27, 2018

Last week, a dismal offensive performance by the New England Patriots prevented all four NFL totals that closed higher than 50 points from turning into over results. The Patriots lost to the Detroit Lions 26-10 in a game quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are trying to forget heading into Week 4 of the season.

New England has a lower number of 48 points on the NFL Week 4 betting totals for this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and three of the past four meetings have finished over.

However, there are three games on the betting board with totals listed above 50 points in Sunday's Week 4 action, and that does not include the Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which is listed at 55 points at most sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The best bet is below 50.5 points in an NFC game between the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, who have seen the total end up under in eight of their last 10 games, including two of three this season.

The Giants have little chance to beat the Saints in a shootout, so bettors should expect them to play conservatively on offense and rely more on their defense that has not allowed more than 22 points to any opponent this year. Meanwhile, New Orleans played a low-scoring affair versus the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago in a 21-18 victory.

The Atlanta Falcons lost 43-37 to the Saints in overtime last week, with 36 points scored in the fourth quarter and extra session. The Falcons host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday and have still seen eight of their last 10 games finish under the total, thanks in part to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and his conservative play-calling.

While the Bengals have gone over in their previous four games, this one is staying under too.

Finally, the Baltimore Ravens will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 4 Sunday night game. This AFC North rivalry matchup has a surprisingly high total at 51, especially when you consider the under is 4-2-1 in the past seven meetings, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

In fact, only three of the previous 15 games between the teams have seen more than 47 points scored, so bet on the under here as well.

