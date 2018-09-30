Here's a complete list of Week 5 NFL game lines.
Below is a full list of Week 5 NFL game spreads, via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
|Thursday, Oct. 4 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Colts at Patriots (-10.5)
|Sunday, Oct. 7 (1 p.m. ET)
|Broncos at Jets (-2.5)
|Packers (-1) at Lions
|Giants at Panthers (-7)
|Titans (-3) at Bills
|Falcons at Steelers (-4)
|Ravens (-1.5) at Browns
|Dolphins at Bengals (-5.5)
|Jaguars at Chiefs (-3)
|Sunday, Oct. 7 (4:05 p.m. ET)
|Raiders at Chargers (-6)
|Sunday, Oct. 7 (4:25 p.m. ET)
|Vikings at Eagles (-3)
|Rams (-7.5) at Seahawks
|Cardinals at 49ers (NL)
|Sunday, Oct. 7 (8:20 p.m. ET)
|Cowboys at Texans (-3.5)
|Monday, Oct. 8 (8:15 p.m. ET)
|Redskins at Saints (-7)
Teams on bye: Bears and Buccaneers