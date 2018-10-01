Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the team's Week 6 contest against the Falcons.

Tampa Bay is going into its bye week following a 48–10 beat down at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

Koetter started Fitzpatrick for the fourth straight game to open the season, but pulled him after halftime when the team was trailing 38-3.

Fitzpatrick started the first three games of the year because Winston was serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Harvard product tossed 11 touchdowns in those first three games and had the Buccaneers at 2-1.

After Sunday's contest, Tampa Bay slid into third in the NFC South, just a game ahead of 1-3 Atlanta.

In his one half of action this season, Winston went 16-for-20 for 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.