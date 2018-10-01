Buccaneers Name Jameis Winston Starting QB After Ryan Fitzpatrick Benched

Jameis Winston has started ever game he's played in in his career besides Sunday's.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 01, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced on Monday that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback for the team's Week 6 contest against the Falcons.

Tampa Bay is going into its bye week following a 48–10 beat down at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

Koetter started Fitzpatrick for the fourth straight game to open the season, but pulled him after halftime when the team was trailing 38-3.

Fitzpatrick started the first three games of the year because Winston was serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The Harvard product tossed 11 touchdowns in those first three games and had the Buccaneers at 2-1.

• Buccaneers Coach Dirk Koetter Says the Entire Team Should Be Fired After 48-10 Loss to Bears

After Sunday's contest, Tampa Bay slid into third in the NFC South, just a game ahead of 1-3 Atlanta.

In his one half of action this season, Winston went 16-for-20 for 145 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)