On Sunday, Earl Thomas suffered the exact fate he feared would change his career when he couldn't get a long-term contract extension this offseason and penned a story in The Players' Tribune breaking down the reasoning for his holdout.

The three-time All-Pro safety fractured his lower left leg and will likely miss the remainder of 2018. He is set to turn 30 during the offseason and will enter free agency coming off his second broken leg in three seasons.

When Thomas was being carted off the field during Seattle's win Sunday, he gave a middle finger to the Seahawks' sideline to make it very clear where he stood with the team that drafted him with the No. 14 pick in 2010, but was unwilling to commit to him past his ninth season.

After the game, players from around the league expressed their condolences for Thomas. Of the many players to comment on the situation was Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who is currently engaged in a holdout of his own.

On an Instagram post quoting Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talking about Thomas's injury, Bell commented that he'll continue fighting for other players' futures through his holdout.

"If he doesn't come, then he's not a team player," the quote from Wagner read. "If he does come and gets hurt, then it's 'he shouldn't have came.' ... If I was him, I'd be pissed off."

Bell responded, "smh exactly...get right bro bro @earl ! I'll continue to be the 'bad guy' for ALL of us."

Check out the responses from some other players, former players and other athletes below.

Well and they wonder why cats want extensions and security m..... Hope @Earl_Thomas is ok, but this doesn’t look good man. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 30, 2018

Feel so bad for the best safety in football!!! https://t.co/RLvWMQNXLO — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 30, 2018

Praying for my brother @Earl_Thomas. Most will never know the hard work and sacrifice daily that goes into playing this game. He will bounce back better than ever that’s who he i. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 1, 2018

Praying for you @Earl_Thomas we risk it all for our teammates and our fans with little reciprocity. At the end of the day the Player shoulders all of the risk and the scrutiny. I wish the best for one of the best in this generation. ✊🏾 https://t.co/TmQkCSEIDf — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) October 1, 2018

Hopefully we all see what you meant now before stepping back on that field.. @Earl_Thomas . Prayers up ✊🏾 — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 1, 2018

Love u dog, 5ever! This shit stupid man. @Earl_Thomas — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) September 30, 2018

Feel terrible for @Earl_Thomas.

I remember sitting in clubhouses and conversation would turn to the NFL...and we’d be just mind blown over how their contracts are structured. One play goes wrong, and it could all be over. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) October 1, 2018

The Earl Thomas situation infuriates me!!! Here’s why 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/fEonlj56o4 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 30, 2018

Nailed it....give @Earl_Thomas what he has EARNED. This is exactly why he held out. https://t.co/JwebjpX51T — Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) October 1, 2018

The Seahawks are 2-2 after their win Sunday an will face the Rams in Week 5.