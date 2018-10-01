Le'Veon Bell Will Continue Being the 'Bad Guy' in the Wake of Earl Thomas's Injury

Earl Thomas fractured his lower left leg Sunday after he spent the offseason holding out for a new contract.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 01, 2018

On Sunday, Earl Thomas suffered the exact fate he feared would change his career when he couldn't get a long-term contract extension this offseason and penned a story in The Players' Tribune breaking down the reasoning for his holdout.

The three-time All-Pro safety fractured his lower left leg and will likely miss the remainder of 2018. He is set to turn 30 during the offseason and will enter free agency coming off his second broken leg in three seasons.

When Thomas was being carted off the field during Seattle's win Sunday, he gave a middle finger to the Seahawks' sideline to make it very clear where he stood with the team that drafted him with the No. 14 pick in 2010, but was unwilling to commit to him past his ninth season.

After the game, players from around the league expressed their condolences for Thomas. Of the many players to comment on the situation was Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who is currently engaged in a holdout of his own.

On an Instagram post quoting Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talking about Thomas's injury, Bell commented that he'll continue fighting for other players' futures through his holdout.

"If he doesn't come, then he's not a team player," the quote from Wagner read. "If he does come and gets hurt, then it's 'he shouldn't have came.' ... If I was him, I'd be pissed off."

Bell responded, "smh exactly...get right bro bro @earl ! I'll continue to be the 'bad guy' for ALL of us."

Check out the responses from some other players, former players and other athletes below.

The Seahawks are 2-2 after their win Sunday an will face the Rams in Week 5.

