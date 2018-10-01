Watch: Patrick Mahomes Switches Hands, Throws Lefty for First Down vs. Broncos

Patrick Mahomes showed off his ambidextrous side against the Broncos.

By Michael Shapiro
October 01, 2018

Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm in the season's first four weeks, slinging 14 touchdown passes en route to the Chiefs' 4–0 record. And on Monday night against the Broncos, the Texas Tech product proved he didn't even need his dominant hand to complete passes.

Mahomes was flushed outside of the pocket on third-and-five with Kansas City down 23-20 in the fourth quarter, needing a first down to keep the Chiefs' drive alive. The second-year QB appeared to be in the grasp of Broncos rusher Von Miller, but Mahomes deftly changed hands at the last moment, flipping a left-handed pass to Tyreek Hill for the first down.  

Watch Mahomes's left-handed wizardry below:

The third-down trickery continued Kansas City's drive, leading to the go-ahead touchdown with 1:40 remaining. The Chiefs defense kept Denver out of the end zone on the ensuing possession, keeping Andy Reid and Co. undefeated. 

The Chiefs will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive next week against the Jaguars. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

