Seahawks, Blazers Owner Paul Allen Announces Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Resurfaced

Seahawks and Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen announced he is beginning treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma which resurfaced for the first time since 2009.

By Kaelen Jones
October 01, 2018

Seahawks and Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen announced Monday that he has started treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma disease.

Allen, 65, was originally treated for the disease in 2009. He said that he is working with a team of doctors to fight the latest incident aggressively.

"A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009," Allen said in a statement. "My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I."

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975, said that he plans to continue his involvement with the Seahawks and Blazers during treatment. Allen purchased the Blazers in 1988 and bought the Seahawks in 1997.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)