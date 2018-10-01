Seahawks and Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen announced Monday that he has started treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma disease.

Allen, 65, was originally treated for the disease in 2009. He said that he is working with a team of doctors to fight the latest incident aggressively.

"A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009," Allen said in a statement. "My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I."

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975, said that he plans to continue his involvement with the Seahawks and Blazers during treatment. Allen purchased the Blazers in 1988 and bought the Seahawks in 1997.