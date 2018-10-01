Watch: 41-Year-Old Tom Brady Thinks He Can Still Dunk

Tom Brady thinks he can still dunk.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 01, 2018

We all know Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can throw a football pretty well. 

But what about his basketball skills?

Brady is tall — he is 6'4'' — but he's not exactly the fastest runner. He is in pretty great shape and still leading teams to the Super Bowl. 

But he seems to think he can when he was asked about it at Monday's Patriots press conference. 

"Yeah, I haven't tried in a while but I think I can," Brady said. "Maybe I'll put that on my Instagram one day try and see if I can do that."

Well, we're all waiting for Brady's next Instagram post now. 

Until then, we'll have to be satitfised with a Rob Gronkowski slam dunk.

