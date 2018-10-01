Another week in the NFL, another round of video-game results with huge scores in the fantasy world. Ten of the first 13 games of the week went over their Vegas total, and 12 teams scored at least 31 points. High-scoring offenses is a new NFL reality, and the impact is being felt across the fantasy landscape.

The full Week 5 Waiver Wire is coming soon. For now, satiate yourselves with these three players who should be on the radar in all leagues this week.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

At the beginning of the summer, no running back in Indianapolis has set himself apart from the competition. That may have taken a turn on Sunday, with Hines nosing out in front of Jordan Wilkins and Marlon Mack. Wilkins ran for just 16 yards on eight carries, while Mack missed the game with a hamstring injury. Hines, meanwhile, was a key pass-catcher for Andrew Luck, hauling in seven of his nine targets for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Hines didn’t do anything as a runner, either, but this backfield finally got some life, and it was thanks to what the rookie out of N.C. State did as a receiver. With Wilkins underwhelming and Mack still ailing, Hines will have a shot to take command of the backfield when the Colts visit the Patriots in Week 5.

Taywan Taylor, WR, Titans

Rishard Matthews’s sudden departure from the Titans thrust Taylor into a larger role, and he delivered in his first week in the spotlight, catching seven of nine targets for 77 yards. Taylor, a second-year player out of Western Kentucky, didn’t get much of an opportunity last season, totaling 16 receptions, 231 yards and one touchdown. With Matthews gone and Delanie Walker out for the season, Taylor will get as much volume as he can handle this year. He deserves to be one of the prime targets on the waiver wire this week.

Tyler Kroft, TE, Bengals

Tyler Eifert suffered yet another significant injury, this time to his ankle. With Eifert done for the season, Kroft steps into the starting tight end role for the Bengals. Kroft has been here before, catching 42 passes for 404 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The Bengals are 3-1 with one of the best passing games in the league, scoring at least 34 points in all of their victories. Andy Dalton is pacing for the best season of his career, with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd forming one of the best receiving duos in the league. That could curb Kroft’s volume, but the efficiency and explosiveness of this offense will more than make up for that. Given all the issues at the tight end position this year, creating a ton of weekly turnover in the TE1 class, Kroft is worth a long look on the waiver wire this week.