Broncos Say Refs Admit To Blowing 4th Quarter Play-Clock Call

Broncos upset with missed delay of game penalty during Chiefs' game-winning drive.

By Scooby Axson
October 02, 2018

The Denver Broncos say that a crucial third down play late in the Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs should have never been allowed because of the play clock running out.

The Chiefs were faced with a third-and-7 with a little more than two minutes left in the game.

Replays showed that play clock was at zero before the Chiefs snapped the ball and should have been flagged for a five-yard delay of game penalty.

The play was allowed to continue and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Demetrius Harris for a 35-yard gain, taking the Chiefs to the Broncos’ 11-yard line.

Kansas City scored three plays later on a Kareem Hunt four-yard run and won the game 27–23.

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said that referee Craig Wrolstad told him that officials missed the potential game-changing call.

"It definitely was at zero, the replay showed that," Marshall said. "The ref told us that the ref that was supposed to be watching it just missed it. ... He told us that, the ref told us the guy that was supposed to be watching the clock just missed it."

"My opinion, the clock was on zero," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said. "But that's not my job. ... And he said he looked up and it was zero and the ball was gone. I disagree. I disagree.''

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)