The Denver Broncos say that a crucial third down play late in the Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs should have never been allowed because of the play clock running out.

The Chiefs were faced with a third-and-7 with a little more than two minutes left in the game.

Replays showed that play clock was at zero before the Chiefs snapped the ball and should have been flagged for a five-yard delay of game penalty.

The play was allowed to continue and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Demetrius Harris for a 35-yard gain, taking the Chiefs to the Broncos’ 11-yard line.

Kansas City scored three plays later on a Kareem Hunt four-yard run and won the game 27–23.

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall said that referee Craig Wrolstad told him that officials missed the potential game-changing call.

"It definitely was at zero, the replay showed that," Marshall said. "The ref told us that the ref that was supposed to be watching it just missed it. ... He told us that, the ref told us the guy that was supposed to be watching the clock just missed it."

"My opinion, the clock was on zero," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said. "But that's not my job. ... And he said he looked up and it was zero and the ball was gone. I disagree. I disagree.''