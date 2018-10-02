Brother of Colts OT Denzelle Good Killed in Drive-By Shooting

The brother of Colts offensive tackle Denzelle Good was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting.

By Kaelen Jones
October 02, 2018

Overton Good, the brother of Colts offensive tackle Denzelle Good, was killed during a drive-by shooting in Gaffney, S.C. on Tuesday, according to FOX Carolina.

Cherokee County police confirmed Overton Good, 23, as the victim of the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. Per NBC WYFF, deputies said Good was confronted by at least two armed robbers, who initially fled the scene after being blocked entry at the front door of Good's mobile home. The suspects allegedly drove by the home and fired into it before shooting Good in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect has been arrested.

Denzelle Good was not present for the Colts' walk-through session at Tuesday's practice, according to the Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer. Good's family had just visited Indianapolis to watch last week's game against the Texans, which was his first start of the season.

The Colts currently do not have a player listed behind Good at right tackle on their depth chart. Josh Haeg, who started Indianapolis' three games at right tackle, is not currently listed on the team's injury report after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

