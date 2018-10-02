Jets tailback Isaiah Crowell sure knows how to turn imaginary toilet paper into cash.

During Week 3's loss to the Browns, Crowell ran into the end zone for the second touchdown of the game to give the Jets a 14–0 lead at the time. For his touchdown celebration, he used the football to imitate wiping his butt. He then tossed the ball into the stands.

Isaiah Crowell really did that 💩 pic.twitter.com/KS1Tfq8cxz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 21, 2018

The 25-year-old Crowell was given a flag for the celebration, but he's turned the moment into an endorsement deal with a product that markets as flushable wipes, according to NJ.com.

Crowell posted a photo with a ton of Dude Wipes with the caption, "Thanks to @dudewipes I am now covered. Never leave home without them!"

Got to give credit to Crowell for turning the situation around and to Dude Wipes for pouncing on a marketing opportunity.