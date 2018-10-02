We're now a quarter of the way through the season, and we've gotten there with a new team on top every single week. We've figured a few things out, but there are still some teams our panel wildly disagrees on (hello, Cincinnati and Houston). This week the Bears and Texans tied for the biggest jumps, while the Dolphins suffered the biggest drop.

This week's voters:

Andy Benoit, Staff Writer

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kalyn Kahler, Writer/Producer

Robert Klemko, Staff Writer

Bette Marston, Senior Producer

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

1. Los Angeles Rams (4-0)

Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 317

Highest-place vote: 1 (7)

Lowest-place vote: 2 (3)

Last week’s result: Win 38-31 vs. Minnesota

Next game: at Seattle

Four weeks, four different teams atop the Power Poll. Can the Rams hang onto the spot longer than a week, unlike the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs?

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 302

Highest-place vote: 1 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 27-23 at Denver

Next game: vs. Jacksonville

The Chiefs did enough to stay perfect, but our panel dropped them a spot after a Monday night road win over a division rival. Tough crowd.

3. New Orleans Saints (3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 295

Highest-place vote: 2 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 6 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 33-18 at New York Giants

Next game: vs. Washington

Spirits are high in New Orleans as Mark Ingram returns and Drew Brees prepares to set the all-time career passing yards record.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 291

Highest-place vote: 3 (5)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 31-12 vs. New York Jets

Next game: at Kansas City

You don’t move up the rankings just for beating the Jets, but that was an important bounce-back after a disappointing loss to Tennessee the week before.

5. New England Patriots (2-2)

Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 281

Highest-place vote: 3 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 8 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 38-7 vs. Miami

Next game: vs. Indianapolis

Perhaps history will chortle that we had the Patriots outside the Top 10 last week. But they totally deserved it, even though they looked like their old Top 5 selves against Miami.

6. Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 270

Highest-place vote: 4 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 22-0 vs. Buffalo

Next game: at Detroit

A nice, controversy-free win over the Bills has to have Packers fans feeling better after a wild start to the season.

7. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 250

Highest-place vote: 4 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (1)

Last week’s result: Bye

Next game: vs. New York Giants

Eric Reid has finally found a team, and he can really help the Panthers on the field.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (2-2)

Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 245

Highest-place vote: 5 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 26-23 (OT) at Tennessee

Next game: vs. Minnesota

Perspective: If you had said before the season that the defending champs would start 2-2 with Nick Foles before Carson Wentz returned, I think most Eagles fans would have taken it.

9. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 231

Highest-place vote: 6 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 26-14 at Pittsburgh

Next game: at Cleveland

Baltimore has the second-best point differential in the NFL (behind the Rams), and is allowing only 16.25 points per game.

10. Minnesota Vikings (1-2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 6

Points in poll: 217

Highest-place vote: 9 (5)

Lowest-place vote: 16 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss 38-31 at Los Angeles Rams

Next game: at Philadelphia

The Vikings ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night in L.A. but at least they got a few extra days before having to return to the scene of last year’s NFC Championship Game embarrassment.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 212

Highest-place vote: 5 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 17 (3)

Last week’s result: Win 37-36 at Atlanta

Next game: vs. Miami

The Bengals have scored 34+ in all three of their wins.

12. Chicago Bears (3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 211

Highest-place vote: 8 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 14 (4)

Last week’s result: Win 48-10 vs. Tampa Bay

Next game: Bye

Khalil Mack is the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year, and would be in the conversation for MVP at the quarter mark of the season if that award didn’t go to an offensive player every year.

13. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: 8

Points in poll: 205

Highest-place vote: 7 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 37-36 vs. Cincinnati

Next game: at Pittsburgh

The Falcons are a hard-luck 1-3, but they’re 1-1 in division games and will have chances to make noise in a very interesting NFC South race.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 197

Highest-place vote: 11 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 29-27 vs. San Francisco

Next game: vs. Oakland

Strange to see the Chargers win one of their kicker fiasco games for a change.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 181

Highest-place vote: 12 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 26-14 vs. Baltimore

Next game: vs. Atlanta

Le’Veon Bell will reportedly come back in Week 7. Will the Steelers trade him before then? Will he be in top shape when he returns? Will he see the field in black and gold? Many more questions than answers.

16. Tennessee Titans (3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 174

Highest-place vote: 10 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 26-23 (OT) vs. Philadelphia

Next game: at Buffalo

The Titans should have moved up more after beating the Jaguars. They earned a little more respect from our committee after a tough comeback win against Philly.

17. Washington Redskins (2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 156

Highest-place vote: 13 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)

Last week’s result: Bye

Next game: at New Orleans

Philly’s loss bumped Washington up into first place in the NFC East during the bye week, but they weren’t as fortunate in our poll.

18. Miami Dolphins (3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 155

Highest-place vote: 14 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 38-7 at New England

Next game: at Cincinnati

Welp.

19. Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

Last Week’s rank: T-25

Points in poll: 132

Highest-place vote: 17 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 26-24 vs. Detroit

Next game: at Houston

The Cowboys have alternated wins and losses the first four weeks, and now search for the first road win in Houston.

20. Detroit Lions (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 122

Highest-place vote: 18 (4)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 26-24 at Dallas

Next game: vs. Green Bay

With a win next week, Detroit can stay right in the thick of a tight NFC North race. With a loss, they may be stuck in too big a hole to dig out of.

21. Denver Broncos (2-2)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 121

Highest-place vote: 18 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 27-23 vs. Kansas City

Next game: at New York Jets

The Broncos let a great opportunity slip away, blowing a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead at home against the Chiefs. They were so close to first place, but now sit two games back.

22. Seattle Seahawks (2-2)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 109

Highest-place vote: 20 (4)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (3)

Last week’s result: Win 20-17 at Arizona

Next game: vs. Los Angeles Rams

It feels a bit lost in the Earl Thomas news cycle that the Seahawks did win a game. But it also feels like the walls are closing in.

23. Houston Texans (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 104

Highest-place vote: 15 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 37-34 (OT) at Indianapolis

Next game: vs. Dallas

Texans fans can exhale after finally snapping the losing streak.

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 89

Highest-place vote: 21 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 48-10 at Chicago

Next game: Bye

If Ryan Fitzpatrick earned the starting job for his performance the first three weeks, it’s a little surprising the Bucs would yank it back so quickly. The defense was the biggest problem in Chicago.

25. New York Giants (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 88

Highest-place vote: 22 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (4)

Last week’s result: Loss 33-18 vs. New Orleans

Next game: at Carolina

An upcoming stretch of Panthers-Eagles-Falcons-Redskins will tell us if we need to take the Giants seriously.

26. Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 82

Highest-place vote: 23 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 45-42 (OT) at Oakland

Next game: vs. Baltimore

The Browns should have won on Sunday, but they’ve been in every game this year and they’re going to win a few more.

27. San Francisco 49ers (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: T-28

Points in poll: 67

Highest-place vote: 16 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (3)

Last week’s result: Loss 29-27 at Los Angeles Chargers

Next game: vs. Arizona

If C.J. Beathard can’t lead the 49ers to a win next week, he could be in for a long season.

28. New York Jets (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: T-25

Points in poll: 56

Highest-place vote: 25 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 29 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 31-12 at Jacksonville

Next game: vs. Denver

How long has it been the Jets’ Week 1 win? It feels like it’s been longer.

29. Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: T-28

Points in poll: 38

Highest-place vote: 28 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 37-34 (OT) vs. Houston

Next game: at New England

It’s early still, but Frank Reich’s fourth down decision in overtime might go down as the defining moment of this Colts season.

30. Buffalo Bills (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 37

Highest-place vote: 25 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 22-0 at Green Bay

Next game: vs. Tennessee

So… the Vikings game was a fluke then?

31. Oakland Raiders (1-3)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 35

Highest-place vote: 27 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (5)

Last week’s result: Win 45-42 (OT) vs. Cleveland

Next game: at Los Angeles Chargers

If last week was in fact the Raiders’ final game played atop the Oakland A’s infield dirt, it was a fitting and memorable one.

32. Arizona Cardinals (0-4)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 10

Highest-place vote: 32 (10)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (10)

Last week’s result: Loss 20-17 vs. Seattle

Next game: at San Francisco

The NFL’s only winless team remains in the bottom spot, but this week it’s unanimous.

