San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Undergoes Season-Ending ACL Surgery

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out for season and is expected to be back in 2019.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 03, 2018

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Wednesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said in a press conference.

Garoppolo tore his left ACL in a non-contact injury during the fourth quarter of the team's 38-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 23. The procedure was conducted Wednesday morning after the swelling in Garoppolo's knee was reduced. The 49ers starting quarterback is expected to be out for the next 7-9 months.

NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Out, and the Niners Have No Good Options

Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal in February to stay with the 49ers after he was acquired for a second-round pick in a trade with the Patriots. He threw for 718 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering the season-ending injury.

The 49ers have turned to C.J. Beathard in place of Garoppolo. Beathard went 23 of 37 for 298 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 29-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

San Francisco sits at 1-3 and will host the winless Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

