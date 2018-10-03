Leonard Fournette Ruled Out for Jaguars' Week 5 Matchup Against Chiefs

Leonard Fournette has only played in two games so far this season because of a hamstring strain.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 03, 2018

For the third time this season the Jaguars will be without running back Leonard Fournette, coach Doug Marrone announced on Wednesday.

Jacksonville hits the road to face the Chiefs Week 5 and will be without the No. 4 pick from the 2017 draft due to a hamstring strain.

Fournette missed the Jaguars' Week 2 win over the Patriots and the Week 3 loss to the Titans because of the injury that he suffered in the first half of the season-opening win against the Giants. He returned in the Week 4 victory over the Jets and rushed for 30 yards on 11 carries, but he left in the first half because of hamstring tightness.

With Fournette sidelined, Jacksonville will turn to T.J. Yeldon to handle a bulk of the running back responsibilities. This season, Yeldon has rushed for a team-high 205 yards and a touchdown, and he has 14 catches for 125 yards and two scores. Quarterback Blake Bortles is the Jaguars' next leading rusher with 132 yards.

Jacksonville is 3-1 this season and tied with the Titans at the top of the AFC South.

