Patrick Mahomes’s Teammates All Think He Sounds Like Kermit the Frog

Andy Reid apparently does the best Mahomes impression of anyone. 

By Dan Gartland
October 04, 2018

As one of only two undefeated teams left in the NFL, the Chiefs are feeling loose. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown 14 touchdowns and no interceptions, so nobody has any legitimate concerns about the first-year starter. That means that everyone in Kansas City is free to poke fun at the young signal caller. 

During an interview on ESPN before Monday Night Football, Mahomes revealed that his teammates keep him from getting too cocky by imitating his voice. 

“If I’m ever getting too big of a head, they just kind of bring out the voice, you know—they try to mimic my voice,” Mahomes said, adding that head coach Andy Reid does the best impression.

What makes Mahomes’s voice so funny? Here’s a video to judge for yourself. 

Naturally, Mahomes’s voice was a big topic of discussion Wednesday at the Chiefs’ facility. Reporters all wanted to know how exactly the young quarterback’s teammates make fun of him. Everyone was in agreement: He sounds like Kermit the Frog. 

“It’s like he’s off ‘The Muppets,’ man, stuck between like, the Cookie Monster and Kermit the Frog, man,” tight end Travis Kelce told Yahoo. “It’s a mix of the two.”

“I think everybody kind of does a ‘Kermit the Frog’ voice,” Chad Henne, Mahomes’s backup, told the Kansas City Star.

Reid was sheepish about the jokes when ask during his press conference Wednesday, but did describe the voice as “froggish.” He also refused to showcase his supposedly spot-on impression, saying “Maybe it will come out some day at the end of the year.”

Mahomes is taking it all in stride, though. 

“I’ve heard it since I was in like seventh grade,” Mahomes told reporters. “But it’s something that I’ve kind of embraced. Kelce, Tyreek [Hill] and those guys throw shots at me. But don’t worry, I throw shots back.”

