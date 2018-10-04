How to Watch Colts vs. Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots on Thursday, Oct. 4.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 04, 2018

The Patriots will host the Colts on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass. 

The Colts (1–3) will try to move past a 37–34 overtime loss to the Texans. Late in overtime, instead of punting on fourth-and-4 from his own 43–yard line and settling for a tie, head coach Frank Reich called for a short pass from Andrew Luck to Chester Rogers. But Luck’s pass bounced short, the Texans got a 24–yard completion on the next play and Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 37–yard field goal as time expired to give the Houston the win.

Reich said he'd redo the play "10 times out of 10."

The Patriots (2–2) are coming off a 38–7 win over the AFC North leading Dolphins on Sunday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the injury isn't serious, and Gronkowski is expected to play on Thursday. 

Here's how to watch: 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, NFL Network

Live streamWatch the game live on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

