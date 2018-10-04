Falcons star running back Devonta Freeman will return for the team's Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Dan Quinn said Thursday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been out since Atlanta's season opener with a knee injury. Tevin Coleman has started in Freeman's place, with rookie Ito Smith in the No. 2 slot. The Falcons are expected to return to a two-headed attack led by Freeman and Coleman.

"I'm in-tune with my body and myself, so I know when I can be me,'' Freeman told reporters Wednesday. "Just getting back out there when I'm comfortable enough. I think right now, I'm comfortable enough to get out there. I feel good. I feel explosive. I'm ready to run.''

The running back tallied 856 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns last season. He also had 36 catches.

Freeman will return from his three-game absence amid a slew of other injuries for the Falcons, with three defensive starters landing on the IR already.

Atlanta is 1-3 heading into its matchup with the 1-2-1 Steelers. The Falcons have lost those three games by a combined 13 points, including a 37–36 defeat last weekend to the Bengals.

Kickoff for Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.