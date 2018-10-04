Two of Tom Brady's favorite targets, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, are expected to play Thursday night against the Colts, ESPN reports.

After missing the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL suffered during last year's preseason, Edelman will make his season debut on Thursday, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old receiver missed the team's first four games of 2018 after he was suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Edelman hasn't played a meaningful season game since Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, when the 10-year veteran receiver made a miraculous catch with 2:51 to play in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots achieve their eventual 34-28 overtime comeback win. Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards during the 2016 regular season.

Gronkowski is expected to suit up on Thursday despite an ankle injury that forced him out of Sunday's game early and kept him limited at practice this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The tight end, listed as questionable heading into Thursday, leads the Patriots with 233 receiving yards in four games. He has 17 receptions and one touchdown so far this season.

Thursday will mark the first regular season game that both Edelman and Gronkowski are on the field together since Nov. 27, 2016.

The Patriots are 2–2 entering Thursday's game after beating the Dolphins 38–7 in Week 4.