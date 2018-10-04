Kanye West doubled down on his desire for Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump to meet, tweeting his wishes for the President and former NFL quarterback to "have a dialogue."

reaching out to Colin Kaepernick. I would like you to speak with the president to tell him your experience directly. Let’s have a dialogue not a diatribe. — ye (@kanyewest) October 3, 2018

West's request on Twitter for "dialogue not a diatribe" followed his comments earlier in the week urging Kaepernick to meet with Trump. West told TMZ on Monday, "I've been calling Colin this morning, reaching him, so I can bring Colin to the White House."

The rapper shouldn't hold his breath, though. Trump has repeatedly attacked NFL players, including Kaepernick, for kneeling during the national anthem, calling for NFL owners to, "get that son of a b---- off the field right now," during a rally last September.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. He filed a grievance against the league claiming NFL owners have colluded to keep him away from the field due to his protests of policy brutality and racial injustice.

Nike made Kaepernick the face of their "Just Do It" campaign in September. A television ad featuring the former 49ers quarterback prompted Trump to respond via Twitter, "What was Nike thinking?"