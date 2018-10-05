Oddsmakers project four teams on the main to score at least 27 points, and 4for4’s ownership projections suggest that lineups will slant heavily towards those offenses—the Steelers, Rams, Falcons and Chargers. Since many of the best values happen to come from these games, owners should build lineups with an eye on risk aversion—those looking for upside can embrace multiple players from the same team or game, while anyone looking to maximize the floor of their lineups might consider spreading their player shares relatively evenly across multiple teams and games.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Ben Roethlisberger ($8,400) vs. Falcons

No team carries a higher implied point total (30.5) than the Steelers going into Week 5, and the easiest way to get access to a majority of a team’s points is to roster the player that touches the ball on every snap. While Pittsburgh is only favored by three, the intrigue of this game is the shootout potential. Both offenses throw at a top-10 rate when the game is within a single score, and both defenses rank in the bottom seven in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) to quarterbacks. Big Ben has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of four games this season and he’s tossed three touchdowns twice—those numbers might be his floor this week.

T.J. Yeldon ($6,500) at Chiefs

With Leonard Fournette out for most of last week, Yeldon touched the ball 21 times, accounting for one-third of the Jaguars’ total touches. Fournette will sit again in Week 5, and Yeldon will get the privilege of facing arguably the worst defense in the league. Through the first month of the season, only one team has allowed more total yards or total touchdowns to opposing running backs than Kansas City. While some backs have a higher floor than Yeldon, the appeal here is the price tag that opens up salary at other roster spots.

DraftKings

Blake Bortles ($5,500) at Chiefs

DraftKings scoring favors high-volume players at the skill positions—there are only a handful of PPR monsters or players that consistently have a realistic chance to hit the 100-yard bonus—so it’s often a sound strategy to pay down at quarterback and play matchups. This week, Bortles faces a Chiefs defense that not only ranks 30th quarterback aFPA, but ranks in the bottom 10 against every skill position. Since the beginning of last season, Bortles has averaged 24.9 fantasy points in five games without Fournette, compared with an 18.7-point average when Fournette is active.

Melvin Gordon ($8,600) vs. Raiders

According to 4for4, the top two projected running back values on both sites are Gordon and Todd Gurley, but the former is notably cheaper on DraftKings, where he’ll come at nearly a $1,000 discount compared with his cross-city counterpart. Gordon has been responsible for more than 40% of the Chargers total touches this season, and only five players have accounted for a higher percentage of their team’s yards. The Chargers are favored by five at home with an implied point total of more than 28 points against an Oakland defense that has allowed the third-most rushing yards to opposing backs this year.