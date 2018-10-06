Cowboys OL Travis Frederick Placed on Injured Reserve With Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Travis Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome in August.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 06, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys have placed Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on injured reserve, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Frederick has not played a game this season after being diagnosed with Gullian-Barre Syndrome in August. The autoimmune disease weakens the muscles by affecting the nervous system. 

Frederick remained on the Cowboys' 53-man roster with hopes that he would return to the field earlier than anticipated. The move to injured reserve means Frederick will be ineligible to play for the next eight games. There currently is no timetable for Frederick's return.

"I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage," Frederick said in a statement in the summer. "My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a time table for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible."

Frederick, 27, started all 16 games in each of his five seasons since joining Dallas in 2013 and is a four-time Pro Bowler.

 

